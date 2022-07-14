Playson’s Spinning Monday Will Land a Guaranteed Cash Prize

Win one of 300 guaranteed prizes every Monday when you play Royal Panda and Playson’s Spinning Monday 30K

Like always, there’s a lot going on over at Royal Panda! The latest promotion is the Playson Spinning Monday 30K. A total of $30,000 is up for grabs with 300 prizes being given away every single Monday during the month of July.

Play any of the qualifying slots at a minimum of 0.20 per spins to qualify. Each time you spin the reels betting the minimum amount you earn points for each spin. Each spin is worth 1 point when you wager at least 0.20 or more.

The top 100 players at the end of each promotional period will walk away with a guaranteed cash prize. First place will take home $3,000 in cash while the 100th top player will receive $25. So you can see there are plenty of prizes to be won every week!

Playson eligible games;

Book of Gold: Multichance

Buffalo Power: Hold and Win

Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win

Legend of Cleopatra Megaways™

Lion Gems: Hold and Win

Solar Temple

Solar Queen

Wolf Power: Hold and Win

Join Royal Panda today to get started spinning the reels! First time depositors will receive a 100% welcome match up to $1,000.