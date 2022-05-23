Receive Exclusive Bonuses and Rewards as a Sloto’Cash VIP

Sloto'Cash Casino VIP

Join one of the most elite VIP Casino Clubs on the internet today when you play Sloto’Cash!

Sloto’Cash is proud to offer its regular players one of the most comprehensive and elite VIP Casino Clubs on the internet today. Earn daily, weekly and monthly rewards just from playing. VIP rewards are endless with daily bonuses, cashback on all net losses, free chips, free spins and more.

VIP Gold
Daily Bonus- 110% Match plus 50 free spins
Comps- 1 point for every $7.50 wagered
Monday Cashback- 5% on all net losses
Weekly- $50 free chip

VIP Platinum
Daily Bonus- 125% Match plus 50 free spins
Comps- 1 point for every $5 wagered
Monthly Cashback- 10% on all net losses
Cashouts and Max Bet- no max bet rule and expedited cashouts
Weekly- $50 free chip

VIP Diamond
Daily Bonus- 150% Match plus 50 free spins
Comps- 1 point for every $4 wagered
Monthly Cashback- 15% on all net losses
Cashouts and Max Bet- No max bet rule and expedited cashouts.

Get started earning your VIP Casino Club status today! Sloto’Cash will get you started with $7,777 in free welcome bonuses plus 300 free spins when you sign up and make your first deposit.

Sloto'Cash Casino

