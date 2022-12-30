Red Dog Casinos 245% + 35 FS on Mermaid Royale Slot

Red’s day and nights became filled with an angel-song coming from the river by the casino. Indulging his curiosity, corgi explorer went to meet the unknown singers and couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a gleaming treasure of 245% + 35 FS on Mermaid Royale.

New game alert over at Red Dog Casino! Log in today and play Mermaid Royale with an extra 245% plus receive a complimentary 35 free spins.

How to claim the new game bonus is easy. Enter in Bonus code REDODYSSEUS when making a deposit. The special coupon is valid for an extra 245% with your deposit plus 35 free spins on Mermaid Royale.

The minimum deposit to claim the bonus offer is $10 when using Neosurf, $20 with BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin and $30 with Credit Cards. The coupon can be claimed up to five times and is subject to 35x wagering, this includes the deposit and bonus together. The max payout is 30x the deposit amount.

The allowed maximum bet while the code is active is $10 per spin on Scratch Cards, Board Games, Slots, Keno and Real-Series Video Slots. Free spins are credited on Mermaid Royale only.

If you’re looking for a first time player bonus Red Dog welcomes all newcomers with a welcome package valued at $12,250. The first five regular deposits are matched 225% up to $2,250 each. Deposit with BitCoin and receive a 240% match instead up to $2,450.