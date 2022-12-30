Ring in the 2023 New Year with Slotland Crypto Bonuses

Slotland Casino offering some truly incredible deals, like a special crypto-only bonus and a set of match bonuses of up to 70% to ring in 2023.

Happy New Year from Slotland! Start 2023 with free spins and much more. From December 29th through January 2nd spin into the New Year with a free spin on the mini-slot, and two other great match bonuses up to 165% extra. Slotland couldn’t think of a better way to put 2022 behind us.

165% Crypto Bonus

Deposit $50-$400 with Cryptocurrency only and claim code NEWYEARCRYPTO for an extra 165% bonus. The code can be redeemed twice and is subject to 30x wagering.

70% Match

Deposit $100-$199 and claim bonus code NEWWINS for an extra 50% match, 30% match on all deposits worth $25-$99. The code can be claimed three times per day, valid on all games and is subject to 28x wagering.

Terms and conditions of the above bonuses- players must have made at least $45 in deposits within the last 90 days to spin the mini-slot and redeem the free chip. The free chip is subject to 25x wagering and has a max cashout of 13x the chip amount.

Start the new year off right with a winning streak, and there’s only one way to do that, play Slotland Casino!