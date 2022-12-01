Royal Panda Has Festive Christmas Flavours for All Players

There’s nothing like the most wonderful time of the year at Royal Panda, Panda Clause is making a list!

Enjoy many exciting and exclusive bonuses when you play Royal Panda from December 1st through January 3rd. Every day, check out the ‘My Offers’ page to see what’s happening and what Christmas flavours are available. This month you don’t want to miss out on a special present under the tree.

The only thing you want for Christmas… is to win the Royal Jackpot. With 4 progressive jackpots that climb to astronomical heights, Panda’s games will offer this super lucrative jackpot. There won’t be much sleep for Panda Claus this holiday season since he’s busy making free spins, hefty cash prizes, tournaments, promotions, and rewards.

Become a Royal Panda member and get a 100% first-time bonus up to $100. Didn’t win the first bonus? Panda Clause will give you the same bonus on your second deposit. You don’t want to miss the sleigh full of gifts and holiday bonus deals!