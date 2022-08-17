RTG Glittering New Doragon’s Gems, $5000 Introductory Bonus

August 17, 2022 (Press Release) – Doragon’s Gems, a high volatility game with Cascading wins, free games with multipliers, Bonus Bets and a Buy feature, is now available at Everygame Casino.

An introductory bonus available until September 15th gives players up to $5000 and 50 free spins on the new game.

Dragons protect glittering treasure in this new slot game from Realtime Gaming featuring Cascading Wins. After a winning spin, symbols in the winning combinations drop off the reels, new symbols cascade into their place, and the Multiplier Trail increases the win multiplier for the next spin.

The Wild symbol in this fantasy game is a Golden Dragon Egg. The Scatter is a Dragon Eye which can trigger up to 13 free spins with. Players can use the Bonus Bet feature to get extra Scatters and increase the odds of triggering the Free Games.

With the unique Gamble Feature, they can try to win additional free spins and using the Buy Feature, they can simply purchase Free Spins and then use the Gamble Feature to win more.

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins for Doragon’s Gems

Min. deposit just $20

Code: DORAGON150

Available until: September 15th

The introductory bonus for Nine Realms, Everygame’s last new game, are still available until August 31st. Nine Realms is an epic fantasy adventure with bigger than life characters and a magical Gatekeeper Portal with morphing symbols.

NINE REALMS INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Nine Realms

Min. deposit just $20

Code: REALMS150

Available until August 31, 2022

$270,000 CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5TH

The $270,000 Beach Party bonus contest will continue to award $30,000 in prizes every week until September 5th. Everygame players earn points as they play games and every week the top 300 win up to $500 each.

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games. Every month they add at least one new slot game and there’s always a casino bonus contest where players compete with each other for top weekly bonus prizes.