Santa’s Reel Wheel Coming Soon to Jackpot Capital Casino

November 21, 2022 (Press Release) – This week, Jackpot Capital Casino will introduce Santa’s Reel Wheel, a new Christmas game from Spin Logic. It will have three single-line games and a Level Up feature that advances players to the top line where wins activate a Bonus Wheel.

Two introductory bonuses will be available when the new game arrives on Wednesday, November 23rd. Until January 23rd, all active players can take 33 free spins on the new game and claim a 150% deposit bonus that includes another 30 free spins.

Play on Santa’s Reel Wheel begins on the bottom line and moves up to the next line after each winning spin. Wins on the top line activate Santa’s Bonus Wheel which awards one of four jackpots or a spin on Santa’s Mega Wheel which awards free spins.

The Bonus Wheel can also trigger the Fireworks Feature — three free spins with all three lines activated. When Fireworks symbols appear, they stick for the next spin. Players that collect 15 Fireworks symbols win 1000X their triggering bet.

SANTA’S REEL WHEEL: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available November 23rd, 2022 to January 23rd, 2023

33 Free Spins on Santa’s Reel Wheel

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: REELWHEEL

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

150% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 30 free spins on Santa’s Reel Wheel

Coupon Code : SANTASREEL

Min deposit: $35. Playthrough: 30x

Christmas is coming – but Thanksgiving is already here! To celebrate, Jackpot Capital is offering two Thanksgiving bonuses.

THANKSGIVING BONUSES

Available November 21st to December 2nd, 2022

40 Free Spins on Achilles

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code – THANKS22

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

150% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 50 free spins on Fortunate Buddha

Coupon Code : THANKSGIVING22

Min deposit – $25. Playthrough – 20X

Jackpot Capital Casino has a growing collection of slots and table games from Spin Logic (Realtime Gaming). Most games are also available in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.