Satellites for $75K CPT St. Maarten Start at Everygame Poker

September 9, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker players can win their way to the $75,000 Caribbean Poker Tour Main Event in St Maarten in online satellites beginning Monday.

The winners of daily R&A and Re-entry tournaments September 12th to 17th will each win a ticket to the online Final on September 18th. The champion of that event will receive a $3100 prize package and play in the CPT Main Event November 3rd to 6th.

The prize package includes $1200 buy-in for the CPT St Maarten Main Event, five nights at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort (across the street from the casino), all meals and beverages, $500 toward travel expenses and a $100 free cash game buy-in.

The CPT Main Event is a three-day bounty tournament with a $75,000 guaranteed prize pool. The tournament will be held at the newly re-built Casino Royale. In addition to the Main Event, there will be 29 other tournaments in the evenings as well as NLH and PLO cash games from 3pm to 4 am.

With its dozens of beaches, luxury hotels, over 300 restaurants, duty free shopping, casinos, discos and night clubs, St. Maarten is favorite poker destination.  During poker-free time, players can enjoy activities at the all-inclusive resort, or enjoy the island’s landscapes, culture and entertainment.

SCHEDULE: CARIBBEAN POKER TOUR SATELLITE TOURNAMENTS

R&A TOURNAMENTS
September 12-17, 6:10 & 8:15 pm Eastern
Each game awards one ticket to the September 18th Final
Buy-in: $6+$0.60

RE-ENTRY TOURNAMENTS
September 12-17, 10:00 pm
Each game awards one ticket to the September 18th Final
Buy-in: $9+$0.90

Re-buys: $4 = 2000 chips. Add-ons: $4 = 5000 chips. Late registration 60 mins.

LAST CHANCE R&A TOURNAMENT

September 18, 2:10 pm Eastern
2 tickets to the Final awarded
Buy-in: $6 + $.60

FINAL
September 18, 5:00 pm Eastern
1 $3100 prize package awarded

Buy-in: $100 + $9

10,000 starting chips, 10-minute blinds, 2 10K re-buys in first two hours.
Late registration: 120 minutes.

Three more week-long online satellite tournament series will begin September 19th, September 26th and October 3rd.

Everygame Poker is the busiest poker room on the Horizon Poker Network. It also has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers.

