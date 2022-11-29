Slotland Player Wins $125K Progressive Jackpot Vegas Mania

November 29, 2022 (News Release) – A Slotland player has hit the jackpot. Sue M. won $125,886 playing the online casino’s popular Vegas Mania slot game earlier this month.

The winner will take a vacation but plans to save most of their windfall for a rainy day. To celebrate the win, the casino is giving all active players a $15 Freebie to play on Vegas Mania.

Slotland has paid out many six-figure jackpots in its 24 years. Sue, the latest jackpot winner, is an architect in her late thirties.

“I can’t stop thinking about the moment I won,” she said . “I’m still dumbfounded by it! I just sat there just staring at the screen for about five minutes, not believing what happened. Then I screamed out for my husband to come verify my win!”

“Needless to say, we were both ecstatic. This is the biggest win either of us have ever had,” Sue told a customer service agent at Slotland. “We both like to gamble and take trips to Vegas, but never did we ever think we’d win the big one. I love how I won on Vegas Mania, one of my favorite games — and it’s so reminiscent of our time spent in Vegas.”

Slotland’s latest progressive jackpot winner says she and her husband are going to go to Europe early next year as a little celebration, but other than that they’re not planning any extravagant purchases.

“Considering the current increase in cost of living, we’re determined to be wise and not spend it all. It’ll be one step at a time for us.”

With all the flashing lights of The Strip and a funky upbeat soundtrack, Vegas Mania has both Wilds and Double Wilds. Free Spins symbols award up to 15 free spins. Five Horseshoes on a minimum $5 bet wins the progressive jackpot. Vegas Mania is a high stakes slot machine with a maximum bet of $84 per spin. Its maximum payout is 3000 times the bet.

The jackpot was re-set after this win. Since it’s tied to so many games, it increases quickly and is currently approaching $65,000.

VEGAS MANIA BONUSES

Available until December 11, 2022

$15 FREEBIE

Win up to $100

Bonus code: VMANIA15

All players that have made a least one deposit are eligible.

123% MATCH BONUS

Deposits of $25 – $100

Bonus code: VMANIA123

Wagering requirement for these bonuses is 25X.

One of the world’s oldest and most trusted real money online casinos, Slotland has been entertaining players around the world with unique online slots, video poker and Keno since 1998. It’s known for its huge selection of unique games and is known all over the world for its exceptional customer service.