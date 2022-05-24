Slotland Releases Popular Lucky Ducts Game in Mobile Format

May 26, 2022 (News Release) — Lucky Ducts, a player favorite with free spins, scatter bonuses and win multipliers has been one of the most-played games at Slotland since it was first introduced in 2010.

Games technology has changed a lot since then, so this week the pioneering online casino is launching a new and improved, mobile-friendly version of this classic.

Slotland is offering two generous introductory bonuses May 26 to June 1.

“We’ve created lots of new games since the original Lucky Ducts first game online, but this one continues to be one of our players’ favorites” said Slotland manager Michael Hillary. “So we thought it was time for an upgrade that makes it available to players on smartphones and tablets.”

Rubber Duckies and other bath toys spin on this game’s five reels. Lucky Ducts is one of many games tied to the casino’s central progressive jackpot. Hitting Five Diamonds on a minimum $20 bet wins the progressive jackpot.

Three Faucet scatter symbols raise the level of the Bonus Reservoir and increase the win multiplier. Then, when three Plug symbols land on the reels, the win is multiplied by the level on the Bonus Reservoir – up to 50X. If the Bonus Reservoir is already full when three scatters appear, it overflows and triggers 6 free spins.

Lucky Ducts is a 5X3, 20 payline slot game. Players can bet as little $4 or as much as $80 per spin. The highest paying symbol pays 1500X.

NEW LUCKY DUCTS INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available May 26 – June 1, 2022

122% Match Bonus

Deposits: $50 – $300

Bonus code: LUCKYDUCTS

Wagering requirement: 33X

40% Match Bonus (up to 85% for VIP Players)

Deposits: $5 – $300

Bonus code: QUACKY

May be claimed twice per day

Wagering requirement: 27x

These bonuses are valid for the new Lucky Ducts game only.

Slotland’s in-house game development team creates all of its unique games. One of the world’s oldest and most trusted real money online casinos, it’s has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 23 years. Known for its exceptional customer service, it has a large selection of unique games and is continually adding new ones.