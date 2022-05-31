Sloto Magazine Focuses on Bringing Peace to a Troubled World

May 31, 2022 (Press Release) — The summer issue of Sloto Magazine is filled with inspiration for making this a better world and ways to embody a peaceful attitude that spreads to others.

As always, this issue of the free magazine for players at Sloto’Cash Casino features lifestyle articles, game reviews, tips for casino games players, and lots of coupons and bonus offers.

“At Sloto’Cash, we believe in the power of positivity and of our contribution in making this a better world,” said casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “We’re living in a troubling time so it’s important to strengthen our minds and bodies and to work together to rebuild our world with peace and justice for all.”

Feature articles in this issue include:

Be the Change gives tips on becoming a better person by contributing to your and others’ wellbeing. It gives links to organizations that plant trees, fight abuses of government power, and rescue orphaned and vulnerable children.

With so many feeling powerless and deeply affected by events in Ukraine, Practicing Peace reviews ways to embody peace and not fall into a wormhole of distrust, fear or despair.

How to Support War Victims suggests charities responding to the Ukrainian crisis.

The Laughing Cure explains how and why laughter really is the best medicine.

This issue’s Sloto Life feature focuses on how to cultivate inner calm and positive energy during tumultuous times. The regular Sloto Space feature explores some of the coolest findings in recent months Including icy craters on Mars, volcanoes on Pluto and global cooling on Neptune.

There are two crossword puzzles in this issue, one about Julius Caesar and the other crypto themed.

In the latest installment of The Life and Adventures of Mr. and Mrs. Sloto, the couple’s new robobaby is born.

As always, there are reviews of new games (Copy Cat Fortune, Penguin Palooza, Fortunate Buddha and Run Rabbit, Run) that include bonus coupons and the centerfold is a Calendar of Bonuses available through the summer.

All players registered at Sloto’Cash Casino receive a complimentary copy of Sloto Magazine four times a year. The Summer issue is now in the mail to slots players all over the world.