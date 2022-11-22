Slots Capital Turkey Day Bonus, Free Spins on Farmyard Slots

November 23, 2022 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino players have plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

The popular real money online casino is giving free spins on two slots from Rival Gaming and a 300% deposit bonus that players can use to play any of its games from any of its six games providers.

November 24 to December 12, all active players can take 20 free spins on Windy Farm, no deposit required. Those that take advantage of a 200% deposit bonus can take another 20 free spins on the Chicken Little slot. Everyone can claim a 300% deposit bonus and get up to $7500 to play on any game.

Windy Farm is a 50 payline game with colorful farm animals spinning on its reels. Its Expanding Wild symbol is a comical little Chicken that expands up or down on its reel depending on how windy it is. If it’s calm it expands downward, windy and it expands to the top of the reel. Hitting three or more Raging Bull symbols wins 25 free spins.

Chicken Little is a low volatility three-reel, one payline game. The sky appears to be falling as Chicken Little, Henny Penny, and Ducky Lucky save the world from what turns out to be just falling acorns. Chicken Little is Wild and can multiply payouts 2X or 4X.

THANKSGIVING BONUSES

Available November 24 to December 12, 2022

20 Free Spins on Windy Farm

Bonus code: APPLEPIE

Win up to $180. 60X rollover

200% Deposit Bonus – includes 20 Free Spins on Chicken Little

Bonus code: PUMPKINPIE

Min. deposit just $25. No max. cashout.

45X rollover on deposit bonus (60X on free spins)

300% Bonus – up to $7500

Bonus code: APPLECIDER

Min. deposit $25. Roll-over 45X.

In addition to its large collection of slots from Rival, Slots Capital also has games from Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games, Saucify and Dragon Gaming, and recently added new games from Betsoft.

With Christmas around the corner, the casino has just introduced Sleighin’ It, a festive new game from Betsoft. This new holiday game has a progressive jackpot that’s linked to other new games to make it grow faster. Its Wild Reels feature fills entire reels with Wilds and Scatters trigger a Free Spins feature where players choose the number of Free Spins they receive and the number of Wild Reels that come with them.

Slots Capital entertains players all over the world and is known for its generous player bonuses, VIP program and comp points.