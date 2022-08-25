Slots Empire 24/7 Bonus, 100% for $30+, 120% for $75

Reinforce your winning empire playing Slots Empire. Build yourself a nice little winning empire when you play Slots Empire and take full advantage of the 24/7 reinforcement bonus.

The 24/7 Bonus is for the hardened warriors only! Slots Empire challenges all slot players who are looking to bolster any battle that comes in their way to claim up to an extra 150% to spin through it and claim what is rightfully theirs.

To claim your 24/7 Bonus just visit the cashier once logged in and enter in bonus code REINFORCE before making a qualifying deposit. Depending on the deposit amount will determine your bonus amount.

Receive 100% when you deposit at least $30, 120% with a $75 deposit or 150% when you deposit $150 or more. The best thing about this bonus, besides it being one of the best bonuses to claim, is that there is no redemption limit.

As long as you make a qualifying deposit you can claim it as many times as you want.

The maximum allowed bet is $10. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. There is no maximum cashout.

Games allowed to be played include Board Games, Scratch Cards, Keno, Real-Series Video Slots and Slots.