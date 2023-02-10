Spin Some Romance This Valentine for the Love of Wins

February 14, 2023 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino has hundreds of online slots from six games providers including several romantic games perfect for Valentines. Until the end of February they’re giving all active players 30 free spins on Fairytale Fortunes: Queen of Hearts. Players under Cupid’s influence will also enjoy Mighty Aphrodite, Swinging Sweethearts and All Heart.

The lavishly illustrated Fairytale Fortunes – Queen of Hearts is a fairy tale fantasy inspired by Alice in Wonderland. It’s a 6-reel slot with 4096 paylines. A grinning Cheshire Cat is the Wild symbol that expands to fill an entire reel. During regular spins, it doubles any wins it is part of. During free spins, it multiplies wins by up to 5X.

VALENTINE’S BONUS

Available February 14-28, 2023

30 Free Spins on Fairytale Fortunes: Queen of Hearts

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 30 days

Bonus code: QUEEN30

Win up to $180. 60X rollover.

Slots Capital has games from Rival Gaming, Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games, Saucify, Dragon Gaming, and Betsoft. Fairytale Fortunes: Queen of Hearts is from Rival. Romantically inclined players will also enjoy Mighty Aphrodite and Swinging Sweethearts, also from Rival, and All Heart from Saucify.

The Goddess of Love comes to life in Mighty Aphrodite, a 5-reel tale of passion and prizes. Aphrodite, Cupid, and Pegasus join players in a quest for love and winnings. The beautiful Aphrodite is a Stacked Wild. Three or more Pegasus icons triggers the Free Spin Round. Cupid shoots his arrow to reveal prize Multipliers.

Players join contestants in a TV matchmaking gameshow in Swinging Sweethearts. The Female Contestant is Wild and multiplies wins by 4X. Three or more Gameshow Hosts trigger free spins where Wilds multiply wins by 8X. Three or more Hosts during the Free Spins Round give Wilds a 12X multiplier.

All Heart is a pop-art-style love story. The Free Spins symbol can trigger up to 14 free spins where wins are doubled. Scatters trigger the Super Spins bonus game where players collect Feature symbols that award instant prizes.

