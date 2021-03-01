Spin Your Wheels Like Crazy with Wixstars Monday Frenzy

It’s Monday Frenzy time when you play Wixstars Casino. Every Monday Wixstars gives its players the opportunity to start their work week off with a frenzy of free spins!

How do you claim your awarded free spins? Log into your Wixstars account or create a new one. Get in the game with just a $30 deposit and Wixstars will credit up to 60 spins. This special offer applies to existing players only. The spins are given away as follows; $30 deposit receives 20 spins, $100 deposit receives 40 spins and a $200 deposit receives the max 60 spins. The Monday Frenzy spins can only be claimed once per day. All free spins will be awarded on Twin Spin, Warlords, Starburst, Fairytale Legends; Red Riding Hood or Gonzo’s Quest.

Spins your reels like crazy when you play Wixstars Casino on Monday. If you have already claimed your welcome package you can opt in to join the Monday Frenzy promotion. If this is your first time playing Wixstars make sure you take full advantage of its new player welcome bonus worth 100% up to $300 plus 50 free spins with the first deposit. For players in the UK, you can use bonus code 300STARS for your welcome offer or BOD50WIX if you are playing from Canada.