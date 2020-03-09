Sprint Your Way to €40,000 in Cash with Mr Green’s Spring Sprint

Win one of 200 cash prizes as you sprint your way to Mr Green’s €40,000 Spring Sprint.

Climb the leaderboard and watch the cash prizes blossom into your account. Winning a share of the awesome prize pool is simple. Log into your account, create a new one and claim Mr Green’s welcome bonus if you haven’t played yet, and opt in to confirm your participation. Once you opt in navigate to the offer page to get the full details on the promotion.

How the competition works is, for every 20 spins played across any of the qualifying slots and for every €1 won you earn 10 points. If you get a €100 win you instantly win or earn yourself 1,000 points. Qualifying slots are as follows- Sunny Fruits: Hold and Win, Burning Wins, Solar Queen, Fruit Xtreme, Book of Gold; Double Chance, Rome; Caesar’s Glory, Book of Gold; Classic and Book of Gold Symbol Choice.

Prizes in the Mr Green’s Spring Sprint