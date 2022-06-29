Take the Prize in Vegas Crest Casinos Betsoft Promotion

Take the Prize worth over $6,200 in prizes when you play Vegas Crests BetSoft promotion

Vegas Crest Casino is having a huge Betsoft promotion between June 23rd and July 3rd. You’ll get a chance to win a whopping $6,296.32 in the daily prize pool.

Take the Prize starts at 4:00am EDT and runs for 24 hours a day. You can claim 80 prizes a day. All you have to do is play one of the qualifying slots.

To join and have a chance at winning some great prizes all you have to do is play any of the qualifying slots; Book of Darkness, Safari Sam 2, Primal Hunt, Quest to the West, Take the Bank Lava Gold, ChilliPop, The Hive, Gold Tiger Ascent, Take Olympus, Jungle Stripes, Wild Drops, Return to Paris.

Additional games include, Kensei Blades, Golden Horns, 7 Fortune Frenzy, Stacked, Alkemors Elements, Gemini Joker, Primal Wilderness, Lost Mystery Chests, Tower of Fortuna, Triple Juicy Drops, Take the Kingdom, Stampede and Thai Blossoms.

Don’t forget to bet a minimum of $.52 per spin. That’ll get you in automatically. Now, get spinning to win! You may win the top prize of $1,049.39 with one lucky spin.

Join Vegas Crest Casino today and get to spinning!