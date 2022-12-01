THE $9500 Pragmatic Play and CasinoLuck World Slot Cup

Play for over $9,500 in Pragmatic Play’s World Cup of Slots promotion from now through December 10th over at CasinoLuck.

Spin until your heart’s content in one tournament a day with four different qualifying Pragmatic Play games. If you can take the most spins and move up to the top of the leaderboard you will score some big prizes. There are five stages or matches for the tournament with each stage offering its own payouts and game rules.

The highest number of total spins will determine your ranking on the leaderboard. A minimum bet of 0.10 must be played per slot to qualify and count towards your progression of the competition.

Each of the five stages offer its own payouts. Stage one is offering $4,000 in total prizes. Stage 2- $2,000 in prizes, Stage 3- $1,500 in total prizes, Stage 4- $1,000 for the total prize pool and Stage 5- $1,250. Prizes from Stage 1 will be credited on December 5th, Stage 2-5 all prizes will be awarded to winning accounts on December 12th. No wagering will be required on any of the prizes.

Double your deposit to get started earning your ranking today with a 100% bonus up to $150 plus 150 free spins at CasinoLuck.