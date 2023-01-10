Win $500 Cash in Vegas Crest’ Video Poker Tournament

You’re invited to Vegas Crest, where video poker is king! Deal yourself in to win $500 in cash in their new Video Poker Tournament!

In January, Vegas Crest Casino’s exclusive Video Poker Tournament is the game of choice on Mondays and Tuesdays. Play Video Poker between 12:01AM EST on Monday and 11:59PM EST on Tuesday, and as you win, you’ll climb our leaderboard. You can win up to $500 in cash each week in our Video Poker Tournament, the more you win.

You don’t want to miss Vegas Crest on Mondays and Tuesdays. On those days, there’s a Video Poker Tournament with $1,100 in cash and bonuses. Think you’re good at video poker? Top 20 players will walk away with cash or bonuses as well as their crowns.

How do you participate? Create a new account if you haven’t already, or sign into your existing one. Take part in the competition by playing one of the 14 qualifying video poker games.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash

2nd place- $250 Cash

3rd place- $100 Cash

4th place- $50 Casino Bonus

5th place= $25 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $15 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place- $10 Casino Bonus

Get $2,500 in casino welcome bonuses when you play Video Poker. With 10 free spins just for signing up, Vegas Crest welcomes new players with two great deposit bonuses.