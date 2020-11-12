Win a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with CasinoLuck’s Black Friday Promotion

CasinoLuck is hosting its own Black Friday promotion November 26th through the 28th. The brand-new Sony PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest gaming systems right now and you have a chance to win one for yourself!

Thursday November 26th make a deposit to instantly receive up to 60 free spins on Perfect Gems and earn one entry for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Deposit $20 and receive 10 spins

Deposit $30 and receive 20 spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 spins

Friday November 27th make a deposit to instantly receive up to 60 free spins on Mission Cash and one entry for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Deposit $20 and receive 10 spins

Deposit $30 and receive 20 spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 spins

Saturday November 28th make a deposit to instantly receive up to 60 free spins on Rabbit Hole Riches.

Deposit $20 and receive 10 spins

Deposit $30 and receive 20 spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 spins

Make a deposit on all three days and earn the max of 3 entries for the Sony PlayStation 5. CasinoLuck will host the draw on November 30th.