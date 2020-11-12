Win a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with CasinoLuck’s Black Friday Promotion

CasinoLuck is hosting its own Black Friday promotion November 26th through the 28th. The brand-new Sony PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest gaming systems right now and you have a chance to win one for yourself!
Thursday November 26th make a deposit to instantly receive up to 60 free spins on Perfect Gems and earn one entry for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.
Deposit $20 and receive 10 spins
Deposit $30 and receive 20 spins
Deposit $50 and receive 60 spins
Friday November 27th make a deposit to instantly receive up to 60 free spins on Mission Cash and one entry for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.
Deposit $20 and receive 10 spins
Deposit $30 and receive 20 spins
Deposit $50 and receive 60 spins
Saturday November 28th make a deposit to instantly receive up to 60 free spins on Rabbit Hole Riches.
Deposit $20 and receive 10 spins
Deposit $30 and receive 20 spins
Deposit $50 and receive 60 spins
Make a deposit on all three days and earn the max of 3 entries for the Sony PlayStation 5. CasinoLuck will host the draw on November 30th.