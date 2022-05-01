Win a Share in Royal Panda Casinos $70K CashDays Cash Prizes

Play Royal Panda and Playson’s May CashDays 70K for a Chance to Win Your Share of Cash Prizes
From May 1st through the 8th play Royal Panda for a chance to win a share of the $70k that is up for grabs with Playson’s May CashDays 70K competition. There are 350 cash prizes to be won with a 1st place prize worth $10,000.
Here’s how to join the competition; play any of the following Playson slots during the promotional period. Earn points when you wager at least 0.40 and win at least 1.00. Points are earned spin by spin for example if you win $10 you earn 100 points. The to 350 players at the end are guaranteed a prize.
Book of Gold: Multichance
Buffalo Power Megaways
Buffalo Power: Hold and Win
Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win
Lion Gems
Sevens & Fruits: 20 Lines
Eagle Power: Hold and Win
Legend of Cleopatra Megaways
Solar Queen
Wolf Power Megaways
Prizes
1st place- $10,000
2nd place- $5,000
3rd place- $3,000
4th-10th place- $1,000
11th-25th place- $500
26th-50th place- $400
51st-100th place- $200
101st-200th place- $100
201st-350th place- $50
All prizes are credited as real money therefore no wagering is required before winnings can be cashed out.
Royal Panda Casino
100% bonus boost up to an incredible $1,000 on Casino Games