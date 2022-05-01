Win a Share in Royal Panda Casinos $70K CashDays Cash Prizes

Play Royal Panda and Playson’s May CashDays 70K for a Chance to Win Your Share of Cash Prizes

From May 1st through the 8th play Royal Panda for a chance to win a share of the $70k that is up for grabs with Playson’s May CashDays 70K competition. There are 350 cash prizes to be won with a 1st place prize worth $10,000.

Here’s how to join the competition; play any of the following Playson slots during the promotional period. Earn points when you wager at least 0.40 and win at least 1.00. Points are earned spin by spin for example if you win $10 you earn 100 points. The to 350 players at the end are guaranteed a prize.

Book of Gold: Multichance

Buffalo Power Megaways

Buffalo Power: Hold and Win

Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win

Lion Gems

Sevens & Fruits: 20 Lines

Eagle Power: Hold and Win

Legend of Cleopatra Megaways

Solar Queen

Wolf Power Megaways

Prizes

1st place- $10,000

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $3,000

4th-10th place- $1,000

11th-25th place- $500

26th-50th place- $400

51st-100th place- $200

101st-200th place- $100

201st-350th place- $50

All prizes are credited as real money therefore no wagering is required before winnings can be cashed out.