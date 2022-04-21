Win a Share of €10,000 in Cash with Mr Green’s Spinathon

Calling all Slot Athletes! Join Mr Green and Spin to Become One of the Top 100 in the €10,000 Spinathon to Win a Share of the Cash

Do you have what it takes to be the number one slot athlete? If you do, then head on over to Mr Green to join the $10,000 Spinathon and put your slot spinning skills to the test.

You must opt in to this promotion for your spins to count. A total of 100 prizes will be won with a total of $10,000 up for grabs. How do you win? Just play any of the qualifying slots collection to qualify. The list of slots will be displayed after you log in and opt in for the promotion.

Earn or collect points for the most wins scored. Points will add up so if you play one or all of the qualifying games you have a great chance of securing a spot across the leaderboard.

Prizes

1st place- $2,500

2nd place- $2,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th and 5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-64th place- $50

65th-100th place- $25

All prizes are awarded in cash value therefore no wagering requirement is necessary before winnings can be cashed out.

Get started earning your way to the top of the leaderboard today. Mr Green will help get you started with $1,200 in bonuses with the first five deposit plus 200 free spins.