Win a Share of €10,000 in Mr. Green’s Egyptian Dead Promotion

The Egyptian Dead has Returned and is Giving Away €10,000 in Prizes at Mr Green Casino

The Egyptian dead has returned, and it is not brains they are looking for, it’s the best spinners who have what it takes to out beat their competition in Mr. Green’s €10,000 of the Dead Promotion. Win a share of the prize pool by just playing Book of Dead or Legacy of Dead from now until June 1st.

The players with the highest single slot score will rank themselves across the leaderboard. A 100 prizes total will be distributed amongst the top 100 qualifiers. All scores are tallied up and that becomes each players’ score.

Ranking and Prize

1st place 3,000

2nd place 2,000

3rd place 1,000

4th and 5th place 500

6th-10th place 150

11th-100th place 25

All cash prizes will be credited within 72 hours after each leaderboard finishes. If two players earn the same score the player who achieved the score first will win the corresponding prize. All cash prizes are credited as real money therefore no wagering requirement is needed before winnings can be cashed out. The casinos general terms and conditions apply.

Play Mr. Green today and start earning your ranking on the leaderboard!