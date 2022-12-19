Win €/£20k In Cash Prizes On Wazdan Slots at Slots Million

December 1st until December 26th, Wazdan will award a total of €20.000 in cash prizes in its XMAS Cash Drop Promotion Slots Million invites you to join 🎅

Take advantage of Wazdan’s $20K Cash Drop by playing Slots Million right now. From now until Christmas Day, play any of Wazdan’s qualifying games and you could win a cash prize. Over 1700 prizes are up for grabs with this special promotion.

You can win anything from $5 to $1,000. To be eligible, players need to opt in. All you have to do is open any of the qualifying games and confirm you want to participate. Any wager played on the qualifying games can trigger a prize from the prize pool, regardless of the minimum bet. Among the qualifying games are Sizzling Moon, Burning Stars 3, slots from the Power of Gods collection, and many others.

Number of prizes

3- $1,000

20- $200

30- $100

40- $50

1600- $5

There is no limit to the number of prizes available. It is possible for a player to win more than one cash drop. Daily updates will be made to the list of prizes available. Wagering requirements do not apply to cash prizes. Within 72 hours, all prizes will be credited to your account.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the holiday Cash Drop by visiting Slots Million today. Upon joining the casino, players will receive 100 free spins along with a 100% match on their first deposit.