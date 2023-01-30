Win Exciting Cash Prizes in Royal Panda’s Drop & Wins!

Dreaming of a live casino experience? Then Head Over to Royal Panda and Play from Now Until February 8th in the Pragmatic Play Live Casino Drop & Wins Promotion!

This is a nail-biting promotion which will be available on some of Pragmatic Play’s leading live casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, game shows, as well as other games. There are three types of daily prizes that you can win as part of the Drops and Wins promo: daily Blackjack prizes, daily Spaceman prizes, and daily Skylander prizes. The amount of action going on there is really impressive!

Until 18:59 CET Wednesday 8th February 2022, you have the chance to win a share of the total prize pool of $2,000,000 with Royal Panda’s daily prize drops. You can take part in this fun competition from now until 18:59 CET Wednesday 8th February 2022. You will only need to register with Pragmatic Play Live and place an eligible bet on any of the tables or games that are participating for the fun to start. You will get to win multiple prizes every day if you enter the daily prize drop, which will take place at random.

With the Daily Prize Drops, you have the chance to win up to $1,000 a day! The only thing you have to do to qualify for this smashing prize is to place an eligible bet of at least $1 on any of the eligible games.

Additionally, there is a daily Blackjack Drops tournament that offers a top prize of $1,500 a day, as well as daily bonuses. The minimum bet you need to place on the selected blackjack tables in order to qualify for the promotion is $25.

In addition, there are the Spaceman Prize Drops that offer a daily top prize of $1,000, and all you have to do in order to qualify is to place 5 bets with a minimum bet of $2 in order to qualify.

As part of this promotion, players will be able to play Pragmatic Plays’ signature games such as Mustang Gold, Wolf Gold, to name just a few. On the promotions page, you will find a comprehensive list of all games that are eligible for the promotion. Keep an eye out for the Weekly Tournaments and the Daily Prize Drops on the site to find out how you can participate.

Pragmatic Play’s Drop & Wins at Royal Panda

When: Now until 08.02.2023

Daily prize drops prize pool: $7,000

Daily Blackjack Drops: $6,000

Spaceman Daily Drops: $5,000

Total prize pool: $2,000,000

Total number of prizes: 650