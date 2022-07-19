Win up to €5,000 Cash Drop with a €1 Boom City Deposit!

Boom City Game Show

Play Mr Green’s new Live gameshow Boom City to take part in the $5,000 Cash Drop promotion

The new Live gameshow Boom City is only available at a few select casinos with Mr Green being one. Play the new exciting game and have a chance to take part in the $5,000 Cash Drop promotion. Win one of fifty cash prizes just for playing.

Anyone can win a cash drop. As long as you are wagering at least $1.00 per spin you are qualified. The prizes are dropped into actively playing accounts at random. You must opt-in to confirm that you want to take part.

Cash Drop Prizes
1x $2,000
1x $1,000
1x $500
3x $100
19x $50
25x $10

All cash prizes will be awarded to winning accounts within 72 hours. All prizes are distributed in cash therefore no wagering is required to cash out winnings.

Signup with Mr Green today to get started playing the new exciting live gameshow and to have a chance at winning a cash drop. Mr Green will help get you started by boosting your first deposit and bankroll 100% up to $100. After you play just $20 on the casino games 100 free spins will be credited on the Starburst slot.

