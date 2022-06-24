WinADay Celebrates 14th Birthday Bonuses and a New Game

June 23, 2022 (News Release) – The future is now at WinADay Casino as it celebrates its 14th anniversary by launching a futuristic new game.

Paying tribute to some of the great minds leading us into the future, Year 3000 has Expanding Wilds and a Free Spins bonus. Until June 30th, the unique online casino is giving players a 133% introductory bonus for players to try the new game.

“Ever since it launched 14 years ago, WinADay has always been a little ahead of its time,” said WinADay manager Michael Hillary. “With this new game, we continue to look toward the future!”

Year 3000 has a large grid (eight reels and four rows) with Expanding Wilds and stacking symbols on every second reel. Along with robots and spaceships, some the 21st century’s greatest thinkers (Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk and Greta Thunberg) are spinning on its reels. There are 40 paylines that pay both directions. Players can bet from $0.40 to $10 per spin.

With lots of deposit bonuses and instant cash prizes already this month, it’s been quite a birthday so far. The party continues until the end of the month.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS AT WINADAY

133% INTRODUCTORY MATCH BONUS

Code: NEWSLOT

Deposit: $5 – $200

Redeem: 2x. Wager: 40x.

Valid for Year 3000 only.

14TH BIRTHDAY BONUS

70% for deposits: $100 – $300

50% for deposits: $5 – $99

Code: BDAYSPINS

Redeem: 3x per day. Wager: 35x.

Valid for all games.

These bonuses are available June 22-30, 2022.