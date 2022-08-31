Your Way, Your Rewards with the Slotslv My Rewards Program

Join Slots lv Casinos MySlots Rewards, Play and get rewarded your way with Slotslv’s MySlots Rewards Program for endless benefits and rewards

Accumulate rewards points just for having fun and playing your favorite games. There are endless benefits when you become a Slotslv Casino player and join the MySlots Rewards program. These include; Surprise perks and bonuses, Never lose your rewards level, Unlock exclusive Bitcoin payment methods, Land cash rewards instantly, no waiting and Redeem your rewards points at any time.

Here’s how Slots lv Casinos MySlots Rewards works; automatically earn points for playing your favorite games and discovering new ones. The more you play the more points you earn. MySlots Rewards points can be redeemed for cash bonuses at any time.

The goal is to earn as many points as you can and climb through the different rewards levels. There are eight levels to achieve. The higher your level the less your rewards points redemption rate is.

Level 1 Cherry Boom

Level 2 Candy Warp

Level 3 Triple charms

Level 4 Wild Jacks

Level 5 Dollar Rush

Level 6 Lightning Blitz

Level 7 Gold Frenzy

Level 8 Diamond Flurry

Join the MySlots Rewards program today. When you join Slotslv Casino you receive a $5,000 welcome bonus. The welcome bonus is worth 100% with the first deposit using bonus code HELLOSLOTS200 when signing up and then the next eight deposits receiving the same up to $500 each. The second bonus code is HELLOSLOTS100.