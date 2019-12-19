Festive Coverall Fun on Christmas Eve at Downtown Bingo

Xmas-Eve $24,000 Coverall Event at Downtown Bingo is Live 2:00PM EST on Christmas Eve in the Christmas Bingo Room

Downtown Bingo is hosting a festive coverall event on Christmas Eve. The Xmas-Eve $24,000 Coverall Event will start at 2:00pm EST and play through 11:00pm. The big event is a one for all with special $2,400 coverall games playing throughout the day.

The special coverall games will play as Top of the Hour games with the first one starting at 2:00pm. You can win up to $2,400 with each game and a minimum of $244. The festivities will take place in the Christmas Bingo room. Cars are only costing $1.00 along with Downtown’s special offer of buy 3 cards and receive 2 free offer. Christmas dreams will come true with the 10 Top of the Hour games that play throughout the day. There is plenty of opportunities and potential to win the $2,400 top prize!

The best part to the Xmas-Eve festivities, besides the guaranteed payouts, is that all games can be pre-ordered so you don’t miss out on the fun! New players who haven’t played Downtown Bingo yet will receive the warmest of all welcomes with a 500% match bonus offer on all first-time deposits plus a $5 free credit!