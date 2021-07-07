Find Out How to Gamble at Online Casinos Safely and Securely

The importance of safe and secure online gaming

If you’ve spent even just five minutes online checking out gambling sites, it’s impossible to miss how many there are. To make choosing one even harder, many of them also offer similar promotions, security promises, and comparable games. So how can you pick the right casino site for you?

We’ve compiled this handy guide to help you make an informed choice. In it, we’ll look at online casino security, responsible gambling, the best types of promotions to keep an eye out for, and different ways to safely play the casino games you like.

Social Gaming

Many online casinos run regular competitions and promotions encouraging wagering on certain games.

Sometimes these incorporate leaderboards, with the highest scoring players standing a chance to win anything from bonus bets to physical prizes (like a PS5 or new iPad). Smart bettors look for tournaments that allow the use of free spins or offer bonus bets, to better manage their bankroll.

There are also sites available tailored to these kinds of free casino tournaments with cash prizes. Players can sign up and participate in monthly contests geared towards specific games, with prize pools ranging in size.

Online Casino Licences

If you’re looking to register with an online gambling site, whether it’s a casino, sportsbook, or combination of the two, you need to know that it’s legitimate. The first thing to do is check that the site holds a valid license.

Some licenses only cover a particular country or specific US state. For example, if you live in New Jersey, then online gambling is licensed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

If you find a site licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority or Curacao, that means it covers bettors from all over the world. These licensing bodies are two of the most reputable, with the Gibraltar and Jersey Gambling Commissions also known for being well-respected.

We strongly recommend checking which organization handles licensing in your jurisdiction before joining an online casino.

Casino Security

Any online gambling site worth its salt should link to its privacy policy in an easy-to-find place (usually at the bottom of every page). In it, you’ll find details on how that site uses your information, both personal and financial.

Although it’s not uncommon for online casinos to share data with third parties, ideally this only involves payment companies rather than advertisers. It is possible, however, to find sites that don’t share your details with anyone.

A site should also state how it protects information. Usually, this involves implementing industry-standard Secure Socket Layer/Transport Layer Security (SSL/TSL) encryption.

Independent Testing and Fairness

Reputable software developers, as well as gambling sites, have accreditation from internationally-approved testing agencies.

eCOGRA is one of the biggest names in this sector, along with iTechLabs and TST. If you find a games company, or site, with one of their logos it means that its titles use random number generation (RNG) to ensure fairness.

In short, RNG means that no game plays the same way twice. You can also check the Return to Player (RTP) percentage and volatility of slots to get an idea of how fair they are.

A high RTP (like 96.50%) means there’s more potential to win money. Games with low volatility mean they’re more likely to pay out moderate wins frequently, whereas high volatility equates to bigger wins over smaller ones.

However, it’s important to note that for both RTP and volatility, they reflect potential – wins, no matter the size, are never guaranteed.

Responsible Gambling

Understanding how RTP and volatility work is one way to ensure safe online gaming habits. Managing your bankroll is another; never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Most responsible gambling tips are common sense, but they may not be obvious if you’re a novice bettor. For example, although there are various strategies available for table games (poker, blackjack, and more), these strategies are generally for more experienced gamblers.

Anyone or any site that promises strategies for slots should be avoided. Due to their random nature, there’s no guaranteed strategy to win on these types of casino games.

The best online casinos provide free advice and help related to responsible gambling. Sometimes a site is partnered with a known organization such as the Responsible Gambling Council or International Center for Responsible Gaming.

Practice First

One of the best ways to ensure you’re gambling safely is to practice. Whether this is with friends offline or through one of the many demo slot sites available online, there’s no necessity to jump straight into gambling with real money.

Many reputable software developers offer free play/demo versions of their slots. These can be found on the developer’s website or through online casinos and use credits rather than cash.

If you see a game that you think you might like, take it for a practice spin first. This way, you’ll get a feel for the game and can decide if you think it’s worth spending real money on.

Promotions

Once you feel confident with a slot or other casino game, find a reputable online casino and register for an account. This should always be free. You can also check out player reviews online if you need convincing whether a site is worth your time.

Most online casinos offer welcome bonuses for new players. Typically, you’ll find a deposit match (e.g., deposit $10, get $20 extra) coupled with free spins on select slot titles. These kinds of promotions are an ideal way to test out slots without dipping too far into your account balance.

However, bear in mind there’s usually a strict wagering requirement in place (like wager 30x the bonus amount before you can claim any winnings). Always read the terms and conditions first to make sure what’s involved with a bonus.

Conclusion

Ultimately, gambling should be about entertainment over pursuing huge jackpots. Don’t be afraid to walk away from a game or take a break every so often. Managing your gaming habits is just as important as finding a worthwhile site in the first place. As long as you remember to have fun, you should have a safe and enjoyable time online.