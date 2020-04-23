Five Casinos That You Must Visit at Least Once in Your Life

Every fan of gambling and entertainment should dream of visiting some of the most important industry poles in the world, such as Las Vegas, Atlantic City or Macau.

This time we wanted to go beyond this information and provide you with five alternative casinos located all over the planet so that you can get to know them better. Perhaps one day you will be invited to visit them and get acquainted with all their beauty and splendor. However, you can touch a glimpse of gambling in online casino Australia and USA as well, this will be much cheaper than visiting a real gambling establishment. Back to the topic, here is the top 5 fabulous casinos in the world:

Baden-Baden (Germany): considered one of the most beautiful casinos in the world, as well as one of the oldest and is still working. Housed in a luxurious Kurhaus building dating back to 1809, the hotel imitates the style of luxurious palaces such as Versailles, with an emphasis on first-class service.

Bellagio (USA): Opened to the public in 1998 in Las Vegas, Nevada, this is one of the most popular casinos in the world, as well as the venue of one of the most prestigious championships in the World Poker Tour. In addition, it has more than 2,000 slot machines, about 4,000 hotel rooms and a permanent show of the famous Cirque du Soleil. In addition, the casino has a spa, a lake, a botanical garden, and a conservatory. This casino has been awarded five diamonds from the American Automobile Association. Without a doubt, this is the best place for lovers of betting and gambling in general at any time of the day.

Venetian Macau (Macau, China): Founded in 2007, this casino is divided into four sectors: Goldfish, Imperial House, Red Dragon and Phoenix. This casino has a considerable area of 166,420 square meters, where you can find 3,000 slot machines, 870 tables for betting and poker, 24 restaurants and a bar. In addition, there is a shopping area called The Grand Canal Shoppers, where you can enjoy clothes and accessories from the best brands in the world.

Sun City Resort (South Africa): Located next to the Pilanesberg National Park, 187 kilometers from Johannesburg, it was built in 1979 and currently has a resort with four hotels – Sun City, Hotel Cascades, The Cabins, Lost city, auditorium, golf course, water park. As for the gambling, this place owns 38 gaming tables and more than a thousand slot machines.

Ibiza (Spain): This is the most famous Spanish casino in the world. Located in the old part of Ibiza Island, its five-star hotel – the only one in its region – offers high-quality amenities that complement its sophisticated gastronomic offerings, beautiful pools and, of course, an extensive play area. It hosts major poker tournaments, the most popular table games for casinos, such as roulette, blackjack or craps, and, of course, a large number of slot machines.