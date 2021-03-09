For the first time in so long, Macau gaming revenue starts to rise

As the covid-19 emerged, all of the casinos were closed for almost one year. This made things difficult for the casino lovers as they didn’t have any opportunity to gamble. However, there turns out to be some bright signs recently that show that the industry is being recovered gradually. There are several facts that prove the mentioning. For example, Macau’s gross gambling revenue (GRR) rose to 136% in February and came to the point of 7.3 billion patacas which is 915 million dollars equivalent. However, this still is not a very impressive result as it displays perfectly the hard situation of the industry because of the covid-19. Shutting down the casinos truly made the business fall down really quickly. The world’s gambling capital Macau was one of them. “Of course this was a difficult decision, but we must do it for the health of Macau’s residents,” said Ho Iat Seng, the chief executive of the semi autonomous Chinese territory. 2020 was a very difficult year for gambling lovers’ in china as the only place where gambling is allowed was locked because of the pandemic. This made the industry revenue fall rapidly, for about 80% in total.

The industry performance

The industry revenue has fallen significantly compared to last year, specifically, today’s data is still 71% down from the previous year’s February before the covid-19 started. Even though Macau gaming revenue truly started to rise gradually, it still doesn’t mean that market performance is on a high level as last year’s revenues were at the lowest point possible. It was the result of Macau’s government measurements, specifically the fact that they stopped all kinds of casino operations for about 2 weeks in the country.

Due to the lockdown the demand on online casinos has risen rapidly, as gambler’s had no other choice but to move to online gaming. But the online casino sector has also seen some changes in recent years. We see more and more crypto casino’s emerging daily, as the crypto market is booming. So why not combine these two growing markets, right? It is important to note that there are many promo campaigns offering gamblers welcome bonuses at online Bitcoin casinos in order to attract more clients. Crypto casinos us this strategy to replace Macau’s place in gamblers lives.. It can be said that those offerings have a two-way advantage as both sides are being satisfied. Online gamblers have an opportunity to play in the online world with great bonuses and promotions. While the online crypto casinos are the only place with those attractive offerings, gamblers are recommended to satisfy their needs and entertain themselves on those platforms.

However, the situation is not as hard as it was before as the rules imposed in the quarantine have started to loosen up. Besides, the new cases of the covid-19 are being declined gradually, so there are some hopes that the gambling industry will turn to the initial position and the revenues will go back to their high level.

Conclusion

According to Bloomberg, Macau managed to raise its revenue after all this time by about 136%. Macau is the only place where gambling is allowed in China, so the pandemic hit very hard for the country’s gaming industry. However, the situation is being improved gradually. China’s government has loosened quarantine restrictions and the vaccines started to be implemented. So gamblers have a big hope that the industry will rise up soon and they will have an opportunity to go back to normal life when they are able to play games in a non-stop way.