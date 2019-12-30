Former Penn National Employee Allegedly Steals $75K in Gift Cards

Former Penn National Gaming’s Director of Benefits Faces Multiple Theft Charges

Former Penn National Gaming’s Director of Benefits is facing multiple theft charges. Denise Bitler, age 56, was arrested not long ago for allegedly embezzling stacks of prepaid gift cards worth more than $75,000. The arrest was made following a “labor intensive and exhaustive” investigation led by the Berks County Police Department.

Bitler worked for Penn National Gaming from 2014 until June 2019. Penn National purchased the prepaid gift cards to be distributed as prizes in the company’s wellness program. The program was managed by Bitler herself. Bitler, instead of handing out the achievement prizes to employees who reached a personal goal such as quitting smoking, she used them for herself to purchase vacation getaways, paid medical her own personal medical bills and went on an online shopping spree.

To make things worse, Bitler falsified her own medical records saying her and her family were non-smokers to save $100 each month on her medical enrollment forms.

Bitler was released from jail on an $80,000 unsecured bail. Penn National’s Senior Vice President released a small statement saying he cannot comment other than to say Bitler is no longer with the company.