France Looks to Introduce Gross Gaming Revenue Tax Rates Changes

France is scheduled to introduce a set of changes to its Gross Gaming Revenue tax rates in the 2020 budget.

Taxes will be imposed, from now on, on all gross gaming revenues instead of gaming turnover rates. The Bill, along with the 2020 Budget will go to the National Assembly to receive amendments and before it will turn into the new law.

There are more changes about to come with other tax regimes. France is also including in the Bill new tax rates on different gambling industries including horse racing. Horse racing will pay a tax of 19.9% on all gross gaming while sports betting will be levied to 33.8%. Online poker will have a 36.7% tax rate while social security payments will see further changes of total tax being based on revenues instead of turnover. This will result in horse racing being charged 6.8% of all gross gaming revenues and sports betting 10.7%. Online poker revenues will come with a 4.1% rate while online sports betting introducing a 10.7% fee.

Casino operators will compensate 37.7% on horse racing if we take into consideration all taxes being introduced at the GGR rate.