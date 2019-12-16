French Senate Passes its 2020 Budget Bill that Includes Gambling Tax Amendments

The French Senate has passed its 2020 Budget Bill that includes amendments for gambling tax on all gross gaming revenues. The previous bill calculated gambling tax based on turnover rather that the proposed GGR. The bill isn’t final, it is being passed to the National Assembly where the new budget must be ratified before it can become law.

Tax on horse race betting will 19.9% on gross gaming revenues while sports betting will be charged at a 33.8% rate and 36.7% for online poker revenues. Included in the amendments are social security payments. These will be based on revenues rather than turnover as well. Horse racing will change to 6.8% rate on gross gaming revenue levy while sports betting will change to 10.7% an online poker, 4.1%. Online sports betting will see a 10.7% levy applied. When all taxes are combined, with the new rates, operators will pay 37.7% for horse racing gross revenues, 44.5% for retail sports betting, 55.2% for online sports betting and 40.8% for online poker.

The Senate spoke on the amendments saying the change allows for the state and operators to “share the luck” by allowing adjustments for fluctuations with the success for punters.