Galaxy Gaming Get Licensing Approval from the California GCC

Developer and distributor of enhanced gaming systems and casino table games, Galaxy Gaming Inc. received licensing approval from the California Gambling Control Commission this week.

The approval means Galaxy Gaming is now able to be a Gaming Resource Supplier in the state and continue to offer their unique content to California consumers.

This approval brings Galaxy’s total to thirteen licensing approvals since May of last year. Galaxy said since the redemption of other licenses including in Wisconsin, Maryland, Arkansas and the province of Ontario, they will continue to expand their footprint in 2020.

Galaxy’s President and CEO also said they couldn’t be more pleased than they are with the State of California’s approval and recognition of the company’s efforts to rebuild the company and make it stronger than ever. Galaxy is thrilled to return to the state after being absent for 6 years and they are pleased to meet the demand of their products across California’s gaming industry. With California being one of the top table games markets in the country they can move forward with providing their proprietary progressive systems and their other games to casino operators throughout the state.