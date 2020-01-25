GambleAware Launches Safer Gambling Hub for Football Fans

GambleAware and the Football Supporters’ Association Creates a Safer Gambling Hub

As part of the BeGambleAware campaign, the new gambling hub will offer resources to inform football fans of the risks and impact that impulsive betting has on individuals. The gambling hub will also include links to videos, posters, stadium materials from the BeGambleAware campaign site.

GambleAware said the inventory created for the digital hub is all part of their Bet Regret campaign and will run throughout the football season. Their main objective is to educate football fans about safer gambling. GambleAware’s Chief Executive, Marc Etches, commented on the new campaign saying responsible gambling advocacy is the aim of the hub.

Etches said from their own research and the help of the FSA they are able to raise awareness and help fans recognize the behaviors from being a low-risk bettor to a bettor that is betting beyond their means with creating a gambling problem. Chasing losses or betting while intoxicated are some key characteristics to look for, and what the organization is trying to educate bettors with especially with there being tons of opportunities to bet on football.