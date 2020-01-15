Gambling With Credit Cards Ban to Begin April 2020

UK Gambling Commission Announced a Ban on Credit Card Utilization for Gambling Activity

The UK Gambling Commission announced a ban on all credit card utilization for gambling activity in Great Britain. The ban will go into effect on April 14, 2020 and follows the Commissions review with online gambling and the Review of Gaming Machines and Social Responsibility Measures. The Commission posted full details of the ban on its twitter linking the announcement to the commission’s website.

Gambling businesses will be prohibited to allow consumers to use their credit cards for gambling activities. The Commission hopes that the move will provide a safer gambling environment and help reduce the risk of gambling related harm. According to recent studies, 24 million adults across Great Britain gamble. Out of that total figure, 10.5 million gambles online and around 800,000 use their credit cards to partake in gambling activities.

In a separate research study, 22% of online gamblers using their credit cards to gamble are considered problem gamblers. The Commission’s Chief Executive, Neil McArthur, said credit card gambling will result in financial harm. Implementing this ban should help minimize the risks of harm by helping consumers not spend money they do not have.