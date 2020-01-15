Gamesys Group Expects Strong Performance Results for Q4 2019

The Gamesys Group said they are expecting strong performance results for Q4 2019 with its full year-on revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The group is hoping the results are at the upper end of its expectations. Gamesys recently posted a pre-close trading update with details saying its overseas market growth along with progress they’ve made with its UK brands is looking like the second half of 2019 will result in 2019 being their “landmark year”.

No financial figures were released, but they did say with the company having to commit its resources for the acquisition of Gamesys while operating as the JPJ Group, their operational focus was not affected. Back in September, the JPJ Group completed its $635.6 million acquisition with it included a good amount of assets from the Gamesys group.

Lee Fenton, the Gamesys Groups’ Chief Executive said 2019 was a transformative year with Gamesys and JPJ reuniting to create the combined group for a stronger global brand. As the group enters 2020, they remain positive with its strong position they are holding to deliver a strong growth performance and to create value for its shareholders.