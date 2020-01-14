GAN Appoints Karen Flores as Chief Financial Officer

GAN PLC Appoints Karen Flores as New Chief Financial Officer Ahead of Obtaining a US Listing

Ahead of obtaining a US listing, GAN plc announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer. Effective immediately, Karen Flores is the new acting CFO with her main responsibilities to head the strategic planning, finance, treasury, tax and accounting sector of the company. Flores will be based out of the company’s office in Irvine, California.

Flores joins GAN with 20 years of financial management, operational and capital markets experience. She served, most recently, as Vice President of Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis at Alorica Inc. Flores managed the global capital planning process where she established and lead a committee with annual capital spending. Other previous financial roles served by Flores include Microsoft, Napster, MySpace Music and Maker Studios Inc.

GAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Dermot Smurfit commented on the appointment saying the company is pleased to welcome Flores as they continue to work toward obtaining their US listing. With Flores’ financial management experience, they strongly believe her skillset will be valuable to their financial and strategic planning as the business continues to grow. GAN looks forward to working and building a close relationship with Flores to help achieve their short- and long-term goals.