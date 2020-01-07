GAN Reports Q4 2019 Key Performance Indicators

GAN Sees Increased Year on Year Revenues Thanks to the Legalization of US Gambling

GAN, one of the top leading software suppliers has seen increased year-on-year revenues thanks to the growth and legalization of the gambling market in the US. GAN reported its gross operator revenues increased by 171.3% to $315.6 million in 2019. The supplier also seen a 70.5% increase with active players per day, and its average revenue per active player day rising to $12.88, a 58.9% increase.

Q4’s results were published with operator revenue increasing 189.1% to $120.8 million. Active player days rose to 9.0 million while average revenue per active player day increased to $13.43. When you combine all three figures Q4 is the highest quarter for the entire year.

Q4 benefited from the American Football NFL demand along with online sports betting launching in Indiana and the addition of sports betters to the online casino industry in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The year-on-year growth demonstrates the company’s ability to scale successfully across the real money online gambling market in the US.

GAN’s Chief Executive Dermot Smurfit said, GAN powers account services for several prominent sportsbooks across three states: Indiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and will continue its growth with cross-selling sports betting consumers to casino services.