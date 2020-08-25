Get $100 to Try New Cowboys vs Aliens Slot Game at Cryptoslots

August 25, 2020 (Press Release) – It’s a battle between the wild west and outer space in the new Cowboys vs Aliens slot game at Cryptoslots. In this playful tribute to B-movies, wild cowboys and fighter aliens battle to the finish in an action packed new game with lucrative Mystery Symbols and a bonus round where Wilds double the win.

Until September 5th, depositing players can get up to $100 to try the new game.

Cryptoslots is a crypto-only online casino created by Slotland Entertainment, offering an original range of slots, keno & video poker games.

Cowboys vs Aliens is a 30 payline game with Cowboys on one side of the 7X3 grid and Aliens on the other. On the Cowboy side, Mystery Coins award instant cash bonuses and win multipliers. On the Alien half of the reels, Scatters can trigger up to ten free spins. The Lipstique Fishpunk symbol is Wild during standard game and Double Wild during bonus rounds.

Cowboys vs Aliens is Cryptoslots’ first game to feature their new improved mobile user interface where controls overlay the game giving more screen space to the game itself.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Up to $100 to try the new Cowboys vs Aliens

Code: NEWSLOT

$100 on deposits of $150+

$40 on deposits of $75 – $149

$10 on deposits of $25 – $74

Valid 5x per day, wagering requirement 35x

MEGA MATRIX BONUS

Code: MEGASLOTS

30% deposits $30 – $500

Valid 3x per day, wagering requirement 35X

Valid for all Mega Matrix slots (only)

These bonuses are available August 19-30, 2020.

Cryptoslots players earn one Crypto Lotto ticket every day that they bet at least $100 on slots. 20 tickets are picked on the first day of every month. The next winners, who stand to win nearly $20,000, will be drawn September 1st.

At Cryptoslots, all deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency: Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins or Monero. The crypto casino now has 46 unique slots including 7 high limit games and 16 in the innovative Mega Matrix games collection. There are also 10 versions of video poker (four of them multi-hand games) as well as Keno. The special Jackpot Trigger slot is played with credits earned while playing other games. Its million-dollar jackpot has yet to be won but there have been several five- and six-figure winners since the site launched last year.