Get Maxed Out with Casino Max Promotions, Up to $9,000 in Bonuses

Max Out on Winning Big with Casino Max Promotions – Choose from Bitcoin to a BTC Booster, With Up to $9,000 in Bonuses

Checkout the latest CasinoMax promotions for the ultimate gaming experience! CasinoMax has all Bitcoin depositors covered with an all exclusive 75% slot bonus. Players can claim this special offer daily on Bitcoin slot deposits. CasinoMax offers hundreds of slots, so there will be plenty of games to choose from. Wagering, before any winnings can be cashed out, is 40x the deposit and bonus added together.

The second Bitcoin bonus offer is an extra special 300% BTC booster bonus. This bonus right here is the one reason to make your next BTC deposit with CasinoMax. This has got to be one of the biggest Bitcoin deposit bonuses available in the online gambling industry today! Players can claim this bonus daily on slots along with a 50x playthrough wagering requirement.

If the two above promotional offers don’t make you want to play CasinoMax, maybe the new player slots welcome bonus worth $9,000 will! The welcome bonus is split into three parts, the first three deposits with each one earning a 300% match up to $3,000.