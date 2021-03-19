Get Ready for CyberSpins $13,000 Big Bingo Event

Are you ready for the biggest bingo event of the month? Score yourself a big win playing CyberBingo’s $13,000 Big Bingo Event. Every month CyberBingo hosts the epic event with this month the event is taking place on March 27.

The big event will start at 7:00pm EDT. There will be three top of the hour games to start off the event. All of the top of the hour games are guaranteed $1,000 coveralls with cards priced at $2.00 each. The big game, the $10,000 guaranteed game will play at 10:00pm EDT. Cards will be priced at $5.00 each.

There is a cap on how many cards players can purchased, 120 for each player. CyberSpins is also making it easy for players to get in the games without hurting their bankroll balance. All top of the hour games are buy three get two free.

Make sure you save the date and be ready for some epic and BIG wins! You must have an active account to join the fun. If you don’t have an account create one today and get started with 10 no deposit free spins just to try out the games, and then 100% match up to $500 plus 100 free spins with the first deposit and 150% with the second deposit up to $750 plus 100 free spins.