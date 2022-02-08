Get Up To 1% Of All Your Wagers Back With Winz.io Live And Table Bus

The long-awaited search for the best BTC live casino available to use can now be considered to be over as Winz.io has provided its members with the possibility to enjoy a hugely rewarding offer when playing live casino and table games!

The offer provided will see players be able to take to the classic table games that we all know and love and receive something back for each of the first two weeks following a qualifying deposit that has been made.

What are the deposit requirements?

In order to be able to benefit from the Winz.io promotional offer that has been made on Bitcoin live casino and table games that are on offer by the operator, a player will need to make a qualifying deposit of more than 0.0012 BTC or 50 USD.

In addition, they will also need to ensure that they use the bonus code ‘TABLES’ when making the qualifying deposit in order to benefit from the offer that has been made by Winz.io.

What is the offer?

Players who decide to make the most of this Bitcoin live casino and table games promotional offer and deposit the qualifying amounts will be able to get paid for each and every single bet that they place during the first two weeks after triggering the bonus by entering the ‘TABLES’ code.

The following percentages will be offered across the following games:

Live Roulette, Table Roulette: 1%

Live Blackjack, Table Blackjack: 0.5%

All other Table and Live games: 0.5%

This is the rate at which players will be rewarded with each bet that is placed. Furthermore, all Live Casino and RNG Table Games are included in the Cashback Calculation.

When do the rewards get paid back?

Players will receive each cashback reward on the following Monday of each week, with the maximum amount available being 0.3 BTC or 10,000 USD per week. Each of these rewards will typically be paid back before 23:59 UTC.

It is important to remember that the qualifying deposit along with entering the ‘TABLES’ bonus code will need to be met as a requirement to be able to get these payments back.

The cashback made is paid back as real money and does not come with any wagering requirements. As mentioned, the maximum payout is 0.3 BTC or 10,000 USD (or the equivalent of the relevant currency being used).

What are some of the terms that need to be followed?

It is important to note that there are a number of terms and conditions that need to be met when using this incredible Winz.io Bitcoin live casino and table game promotion, although that should not come as a surprise.

Perhaps one of the biggest details that need to be known before getting started is that zero or low-risk wagers are excluded from the cashback calculation, therefore it is important to realize what kind of bet is being made.

A zero or low-risk wager is defined as a bet that has been made in proportions on different outcomes in the same hand to create a Game Round that comes with minimal risk. This could include making bets in roulette where a player continues to bet on red and black and nothing else, or continually betting on the banker or player in a round of baccarat.

Winz.io does have the right to decide whether a player has been adopting a zero or low-risk betting approach, whilst they also have the right to exclude anyone that they believe has been using a strategy or has created an advantage for themselves, too.