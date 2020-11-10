Get Weekly Rewards and Bonuses Exclusively at SlotJoint

SlotJoint’s reward to you is worth up to x2 rewards points and guaranteed weekly bonuses

SlotJoint makes sure its players feel appreciated. Their promise is to reward each and every single one of their players with a rewards program that is second to none. One of the key highlights to the rewards program is its weekly bonuses. SlotJoint says their bonuses may not be huge or as glamourous as other online casinos, but they definitely make up for it by them being consistent, straightforward and winnable.

Currently, there are two weekly bonuses for all real money players to enjoy. The first one is a 50% Match up to $50 on Friday’s only. The second one is a Monday Bonus worth 50% up to $100. Both bonuses have a wagering of 40x, no max cashout.

The second part to the rewards program is reward points. Earn points for every $10 wagered. Most commonly you earn one point for each $10 spent, but most of SlotJoint’s most popular games such as Immortal Romance earns you x2 the regular reward points.

Are you ready to start reaping the rewards of a second to none rewards program? If so join SlotJoint today. Get started with up to $1,000 in free cash with your first 5 deposits. Make the first deposit and receive a 200% match.