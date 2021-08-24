Get Your Monday and Work Week Kicked Off the Right Way, the BitStarz Way!

The BitStarz way is the only way to go if you are looking to kickstart your week off right.

BitStarz, every Monday, offers a Monday Reload where you can claim an extra 50% with your first deposit of the day. The minimum deposit is only $10 and there is only 40x wagering, or playthrough before winnings become cashable.

What can you get for your Monday Reload bonus?

Deposit 5 mBTC and play with 7.5 mBTC
Deposit $20 and play with $30
Deposit 10 mBCH and play with 15 mBCH
Deposit 100 mLTC and play with 150 mLTC

Get your Monday started the right way, the BitStarz way with a big boost! Play BitStarz Casino today to get started. All new players who have yet to join receives 20 free amazing free spins to try out the site, and then $500 in welcome casino bonuses.

1st deposit is matched 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins
2nd deposit is matched 50% up to $100 or 1BTC
3rd deposit is matched 50% up to $200 or 2BTC
4th deposit is matched 100% up to $100 or 1BTC

