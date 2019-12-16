GIG Signs a Long-Term agreement with SIA Mr Green Latvia

GiG, Gaming Innovation Group, signed a new long-term agreement with SIA Mr Green Latvia recently.

The new agreement will allow for the provision of its software platform license to deliver and offer its services to Mr Green’s brand across the Latvian market.

GiG is looking to expand its presence into new markets and the Latvia market is the perfect way to strengthen the group’s growth. Mr Green Latvia is part of William Hill plc. Mr Green Latvia said this is a very exciting moment for the William Hill Group in Latvia. Mr Green will be able to move forward with its strategy to introduce its global brand to the market. Mr Green added they are looking forward to leveraging their technology from a compliant product and platform as well as moving their ranking amongst the industry into a position to offer more top leading brands.

GiG’s Chief Executive Officer also expressed how pleased the group is with the expansion. Their partnership and collaboration with Mr Green is a milestone for the company and they look forward to the interesting online market Latvia has to offer. GiG is guaranteeing they will help Mr Green deliver a strong and safe gaming product.