Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills Legalizing Sports Betting in Michigan

Michigan Governor Signs Bill 4311 for Legalization of Sports Betting and Online Gaming

The Governor in Michigan has signed House Bill 4311 that will legalize sports betting and online gaming in the state. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law the creation of the Lawful Internet Gaming Act that allows the Michigan Gaming Control Board to award licenses for mobile and online casino games.

A similar bill was forwarded by Representative Brandt Iden that was vetoed by Rick Snyder, Whitmer’s predecessor December 2018. The entire 2019 year didn’t look too promising with the Governor refusing to ratify the House Bills if they did indeed pass through legislature, but that quickly changed when Whitmer’s concerns about online gaming having an adverse impact on education funding and the minimum tax set at 20% on all gross gaming revenues were clarified.

Whitmer also signed HB916, the Lawful Sports Betting Act. This bill allows for commercial and tribal casinos to offer online and over the counter sports betting. These activities will be taxed at 8.4% for all gross revenues. Fantasy Sports Consumer Protection Act, HB4308 was also signed into law. This specific bill creates the legal framework needed to offer fantasy sports contests across the state.