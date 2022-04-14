Grab Weekly, Slots and 1st Deposit Bonuses at Cherry Jackpot

Play your favorite Cherry Jackpot slots with extra cash, Deposit and receive a 400% Slot bonus redeemable twice at Cherry Jackpot. Welcome package worth up to $8,000 in Bonuses!

How does a few extra slot bonuses sound? Head on over to Cherry Jackpot Casino to claim a 80% Weekly Slots Bonus, 70% Slots Bonus and 150 Monthly Spins. Cherry Jackpot offers these bonuses plus more every single month. Some of these bonuses can be claimed multiple times a day, once a month and once a day.

80% Weekly Slots Bonus

Claim an extra 80% if depositing with all payment options but Crypto or 85% when you deposit with any of Cherry Jackpots Cryptocurrency options. The bonus can be claimed up to two times a day and is subject to 40x wagering.

70% Slots Bonus

Deposit and receive a huge 70% bonus to be played on all slots. Receive a 75% bonus if depositing with Crypto or 70% with all other payment options. This bonus can be used all day every day as long as you meet the minimum deposit amount of $10 Crypto and $35 all other deposits.

150 Monthly Spins

Enjoy 150 extra spins once a month when you deposit at least $55 on the Asgard slot. The total value of the free spins is $45. Cash out all winnings after you meet the wagering requirement of 40x the free spin winnings.